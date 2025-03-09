Gangster killed in police encounter in Mathura

Mathura, Mar 9 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police here early Sunday, police said.

In an operation led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, Shailesh Pandey, the accused, identified as Fati alias Asad, sustained bullet injuries, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Fati was the leader of the Chhaimar gang and was wanted in over three dozen cases of loot, dacoity, and murder in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said.

His death is seen as a major success in the Uttar Pradesh Police's crackdown on organised crime.