Gangster kills man over petty issue in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A gangster in this district allegedly killed a 32-year-old man by slitting his throat and escaped, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that during a minor dispute with Savez, a resident of Pipaltala Mohalla under Rampur Maniharan police station area, gangster Mutanjir slit his throat with a knife.

Jain said the family took him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

He added that Savez's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said. PTI COR NAV CK