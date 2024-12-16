Gangster linked to Diwali double-murder in Delhi nabbed after shootout

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested an active member of Hashim Baba and Rashid Cablewala gang after a brief encounter in the Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Monday.

The accused identified as Wasim (35) was wanted in a double-murder case that occurred on the evening of Diwali in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.

A 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were shot dead while his 10-year-old son sustained injuries when two men opened fire outside his home during Diwali celebrations on October 31.

During interrogation, Wasim revealed his role as a key coordinator for Rashid Cablewala.

"Wasim admitted to receiving instructions from Cablewala through messaging apps to facilitate the double murder. He contacted Sonu Matka and provided him with financial support to carry out the crime, as directed by Cablewala. After the murder, Wasim met Sonu Matka near the Maujpur Metro Station to hand over the payment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, said.

Specific information was received that Wasim would be in the Jyoti Nagar area carrying a weapon to commit a crime. Accordingly, police laid a trap and intercepted Wasim who came on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, Wasim attempted to flee but lost control of his bike, the officer said.

Despite warning, Wasim opened fire at the police party, hitting the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector. Police returned the fire in self-defence, injuring Wasim in both legs, Kaushik said.

"Wasim’s criminal journey began in 2009 with a theft case. Later, he along with his brother Salim started working for the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang. His criminal record included theft, assault, and attempt to murder. He was previously arrested in 2017 for an attempt to murder case along with his brother," the officer said. PTI BM ARI