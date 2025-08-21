Gangster linked to Hashim Baba syndicate held in Delhi, arms recovered

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected member of the Hashim Baba gang and recovered two country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges from him, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Gautam alias Golu, a resident of Rampura in Delhi, was arrested following disclosures made by jailed gangster Yogesh Bhati during interrogation, he said.

According to the police, Bhati, currently lodged in jail, was taken on a two-day remand earlier this month in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. During questioning, he revealed that Golu was keeping illegal arms at his residence in Delhi.

"Acting on this input, a team raided Golu's residence in Rampura in a midnight operation and apprehended him. Two pistols and 20 cartridges were recovered during the search," said the officer.

According to investigators, Golu was a close aide of Bhati and had been actively facilitating the supply of illegal arms in Delhi-NCR. Police verification of his antecedents showed his involvement in a sensational armed robbery of Rs 2 lakh from a financier in the Sarai Rohilla area.

The latest arrest comes as a follow-up to last month's crackdown, when another gang member, Kapil alias Ghoda, was arrested with a cache of sophisticated weapons, including two Beretta semi-automatic pistols, the police said.

So far, three gangsters linked to the syndicate have been arrested in connection with the case, all of whom have histories of involvement in serious crimes such as murder and armed robbery. Further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI BM BM MPL MPL