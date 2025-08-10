Gangster linked to Neetu Dabodia held with pistol in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Neetu Dabodia gang, wanted in connection with a firing incident in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area last month, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Dev Vart (33), was nabbed near Dwarka. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, made in Italy and a live cartridge from his possession.

According to the police, on the intervening night of July 30 and 31, several rounds were fired outside a resident's house in Majra Dabas over a personal dispute, following which a case was registered at Kanjhawala police station.

Preliminary investigation led to the identification of Dev as the assailant, they said.

Enquiries revealed that the accused was previously associated with gangster Neetu Dabodia, who was killed in a police encounter in 2013.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused would come to Dwarka to meet an associate, a trap was laid and was subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, Dev revealed that he was involved in murder and extortion cases in the past and wanted to revive the gang's activities in the area. He allegedly fired several rounds in Majra Dabas last month to create fear and reassert dominance.

A class 10 dropout, the accused got married in 2019. In 2012, he and an associate were arrested for killing a man named Rohit and spent 10 months in judicial custody before getting bail. In 2013, he was booked for demanding money from a man named Manjeet along with another associate, police said.