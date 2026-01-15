Gangster Maradu Aneesh arrested in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) Gangster Maradu Aneesh, who is involved in several criminal cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Maradu Aneesh, a native of Maradu and whose real name is Aneesh Antony was arrested from a house at Panambukad near Vallarpadam here, police said.

According to police, officials of the Mulavukkad police station were conducting a search in the Panambukad area for another accused in a criminal case registered in Kochi on Thursday when they found Aneesh staying at the residence.

Police sources said Aneesh had been hiding after Tamil Nadu police recently reached Kochi in search of him in connection with a robbery case registered at Chavadi police station near Coimbatore involving his gang.

He was taken into custody and handed over to the Ernakulam Central police, who recorded his arrest in a pending criminal case, police said.

Aneesh was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Ernakulam Central police have informed the Tamil Nadu police about Aneesh’s arrest, and the latter are expected to approach the court seeking his custody, police added.

Aneesh is allegedly a leader of a criminal gang that was active in Kochi city for several years.

Police officials said he later expanded operations to Tamil Nadu, where he was involved in criminal activities and smuggling of spirit used for making spurious liquor.

Police also said Aneesh and his gang have a large following on social media platforms, with his interviews being widely viewed.