Gangster module busted in Punjab, 3 held

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Three men allegedly involved in transporting weapons and conducting recce related to extortion were arrested from Batala in Punjab on Friday, police said.

Police probe has allegedly indicated that they were part of a module which was acting on the directions of Armenia-based wanted gangster Raja Haruwal, who they said was behind the delivery of weapons recovered in the raid.

Police recovered two pistols along with two magazines and 15 live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in a statement.

Yusuf Masih alias MP, Samuel Masih alias Ankit alias Anki and Sahibjit Singh alias Sabhi -- all from Batala have been arrested, he said.

Police teams have also impounded their car, which they were using to carry out the alleged criminal activities.

The module used to transport weapons and money, besides, conducting recce of extortion-related targets, he said.

The DGP said police is trying to establish the forward and backward linkages in the case to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said police teams apprehended the the three men from the Batala area after recovering weapons from their possession.

The AIG said that all three have a criminal background with cases pertaining to abduction, attempt to murder, and possession of illegal weapons against them across Batala, Gurdaspur and Amritsar. PTI CHS SKY SKY