Gangster nabbed after brief encounter with police in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Dec 6 (PTI) A gangster was apprehended after a brief encounter with the police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The arrested person, identified as Zubair Ansari (21), is a member of the notorious Rahul Singh gang.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a vehicle-checking drive in Piparwar area, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal said.

"Upon spotting the police near Karo Maidan, three persons riding a motorcycle opened fire at law enforcers and tried to flee. Police returned fire and one of the gangsters, identified as Zubair Ansari, was hit on the right leg and nabbed, while the other two managed to escape," he said.

A pistol was seized from the possession of Ansari, who was wanted in 13 cases, he said, adding the gangster has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, for treatment.

The SP said that members of the gang are involved in extorting levy (protection money) from coal businessmen. The gang is active not only in Chatra but also in Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Latehar districts.