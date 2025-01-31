Gangster Neeraj Bawana's uncle injured as car crashes into his Mundka office

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) An Independent candidate and an uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was injured after a speeding car crashed into his office in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said.

The incident, caught on CCTV, showed the vehicle swerving to avoid a bike before ploughing into the office of Rambir Shokeen, who is a maternal uncle of gangster Bawana.

Shokeen has accused his political opponents of orchestrating the attack, while authorities have launched an investigation.

Delhi Police in a statement said that a PCR call was received at Nihal Vihar Police Station at 11.23 am.

According to police, the crash involved a class 12 boy from Nilothi village who was on his way in a borrowed car to attend a farewell party at his school along with his uncle.

"He mistakenly pressed the accelerator of the car while saving a motorcycle and in panic turned the steering. The car rammed into Rambir Shokeen's office, which is right outside his house," police said in the statement.

Shokeen, who was inside the officer at the time, suffered an injury in his leg, they said, adding, it was an accident and not a deliberate assault.

Police said the driver swerved hard to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, causing the accident.

Shokeen is a former Independent MLA from Mundka Assembly constituency.

He was booked in a case filed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, in 2015, after the unearthing of an AK-47 from a plot belonging to him.

He escaped police custody in 2018 while being taken to a city hospital and was re-arrested in 2020. PTI BM BM VN VN