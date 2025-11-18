Gangster out on parole from Tihar held after months on run, was working as cab driver in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) A gangster, who went missing after being released on parole from the Tihar Jail in Delhi, was on Tuesday arrested from Kolkata, where he was working as an app-cab driver, police said.

Sohrab was nabbed from Ripon Street in a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police and the Kolkata Police, they said.

He was released on parole from the Tihar Jail in June, they added.

Sohrab operated a criminal gang along with his brothers, Selim and Rustam. They have been implicated in multiple cases of murder and robbery, police said.

He had allegedly committed three murders within an hour on the day of Eid, and challenged the then Lucknow SSP over the phone to catch him, they said.

He was subsequently arrested in connection with those killings, they said.

In 2011, Sohrab and one of his brothers were again arrested in Delhi's Karol Bagh following a robbery at a jewellery store, which also involved a murder, police said.

A Delhi court later sentenced both to life imprisonment, and he had been serving his sentence in Tihar, they added. PTI SCH SOM