Gangster Randeep Bhati's aide held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

Noida, Apr 5 (PTI) An associate of western Uttar Pradesh's gangster Randeep Bhati was arrested on Friday following a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The accused was in a car, which was asked to stop for inquiry near a roundabout in Greater Noida, but he tried to flee and opened gunfire on the officials, police said.

This led to a gunfight on a service road between the Sirsa cut and Dadha roundabout, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the arrested accused has been identified as Manoj alias Guddu Rithori, who is an active member of the Randeep Bhati gang.

"He was held by officials of the SWAT team and the Ecotech 1 police station after they received an information about the presence of some gang members in the area. A combing operation was launched in the morning, leading to Rithori's arrest," Khan said.

"Rithori has been booked in cases of extortion and under the Gangsters Act in the past. The police action on organised crime and mafia would continue in the region," the officer added.

The police said that they have seized a country-made pistol along with some ammunition from the accused, who has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further legal proceedings in the case have been initiated, they said. PTI KIS AS AS