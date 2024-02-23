Gangster Ravi Kana's assets worth Rs 4.31 cr attached: Greater Noida Police

Noida, Feb 23 (PTI) The police in Greater Noida on Friday said they have attached 19 commercial vehicles estimated worth around Rs 4.31 crore and belonging to scrap dealer-gangster Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana.

The police also got two bank accounts having around Rs 60,000 and linked to Nagar frozen.

Nagar, who is also wanted in a gang-rape case, has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

"As part of investigation in the case against Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana, 19 vehicles totalling worth Rs 4.31 crore were attached under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act. Besides this, two bank accounts having Rs 21,268 and Rs 38,623, linked to him, have been frozen," a police spokesperson said.

The police here have attached Kana's assets worth more than Rs 120 crore till now, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan.

The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters' Act provides for attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals in order to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Apart from this, the police commissionerate on Friday ordered expulsion of eight accused under the Goonda Act from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the spokesperson added. PTI KIS CK