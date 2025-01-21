Gangster shot dead in broad daylight by rival gang in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) A 37-year-old man affiliated with a criminal gang was shot dead by three members of a rival group here on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

They said the three youths intercepted an SUV and fired four rounds at Sumit Jandiyal at Jewel Chowk.

The critically injured Jandiyal was taken to Government Medical College hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said, adding the assailants commandeered a two-wheeler at gunpoint and fled.

Jandiyal alias Gataru is reported to be the kingpin of the Gataru gang and was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) last year. He survived an assassination attempt in 2017.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said, "It is a gang war. He (Jandiyal) belonged to the Gataru gang of Vijaypur. Members of a rival gang fired on him. It is not a terrorist incident, but a case of gang rivalry." He said a special investigation team has been formed to nab the assailants Those involved in the shooting have been identified and police teams are actively pursuing them, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma said. PTI AB AB NSD NSD