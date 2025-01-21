Gangster shot dead in broad daylight in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) A 37-year-old man affiliated with a criminal gang was shot dead by three members of a rival group here on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A critically injured Sumit Jandiyal was taken to Government Medical College hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said, adding that the assailants commandeered a two-wheeler at gunpoint and fled.

Jandiyal alias Gataru is reported to be the kingpin of the Gataru gang.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said, "It is a gang war. He (Jandiyal) belonged to the Gataru gang of Vijaypur. Members of a rival gang fired on him. It is not a terrorist incident, but a case of rivalry." Police have launched an operation to track down the attackers. PTI AB AB NSD NSD