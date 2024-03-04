Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) An alleged gangster from Jammu was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside a shopping mall in Punjab’s Mohali on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The gangster has been identified as Rajesh, they said.

Mohali police told reporters that there were four to five attackers who shot him dead.

During preliminary investigations, it has come to fore that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu.

The rival gang carried out the act. Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress. PTI SUN VSD NB NB