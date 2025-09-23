Gangster shot in leg during police action in Amar Colony stabbing case

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a history-sheeter, who built his gang after being "inspired" by the Bollywood film 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and its character 'Maya', following an encounter for alleged involvement in the stabbing-robbery incident in Amar Colony in southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

In the intervening night of September 22 and 23, Sagar alias Maya was shot in the leg when he opened fire at a team of the Delhi Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in Sarita Vihar, he said, adding the gangster is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital. During interrogation, the accused revealed his fascination with gangster films and how he adopted the name of the character Maya Dolas, based on a Mumbai-based gangster who used to work for D-Company, police said.

"To fortify his image, he formed Maya Gang, branding it with the slogan 'Maya, maut ka dusra naam'. Members were made to ink 'Maut' tattoos to show loyalty. He saw himself as a feared figure and wanted everyone to know that joining his gang was synonymous with death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The STF team, acting on a tip-off about his movement near Kalindi Kunj, had laid a trap at the Sarita Vihar flyover loop.

"Around 11.45 PM, the accused came on a stolen scooter. When signalled to stop, he tried to speed away before abandoning the two-wheeler and firing at the police team. Officers retaliated with two rounds, one of which struck his right leg. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment," said the DCP.

A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and three empty cartridges were recovered from the encounter spot.

The police said Sagar was wanted in an armed robbery case registered at Amar Colony police station on September 20, when he, along with three associates, held three people, including a law student and a boxer, on gunpoint and stabbed them during a robbery attempt.

The complainant, identified as Mithoo, was returning home when he was pushed from behind near Sheetla Mata Mandir, and four people surrounded him, restrained him, assaulted him and robbed his mobile phone.

On his cries for help, local residents intervened. In the scuffle, one of the accused attacked with a knife, injuring Mithoo and two others -- 20-year-old Bhavishya alias Nakul, a first-year LLB student, and Taksh, a practising boxer.

The officer said that Sagar is a bad character (BC) in the Amar Colony police station area and had unleashed terror in the area by extorting protection money even from other criminals.

The police said that in the Amar Colony incident, his other associates were already arrested.

The police said Sagar used to flaunt his "obsession" with weapons on social media, posting pictures of pistols and knives on different platforms.

The police said that he is a history sheeter and has been involved in at least 20 cases across Delhi, ranging from robbery, snatching and extortion to opening fire on police teams.

Cases are registered against him under the Amar Colony, Defence Colony and Sarita Vihar police stations.

The police said efforts are on to track down his remaining associates involved in the pending cases.