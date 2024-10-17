Gangster siblings nabbed for stealing metro cables

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two brothers accused of stealing cables from metro stations and causing disruptions in the train services, an officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Sumit alias Billa, 22, and his younger brother Deepak, 22, both residents of Sarita Vihar area.

According to police, both are members of Shahnawaz gang and Chuha gang.

On October 1, at about 2 am, an incident of cable theft was reported near Welcome Metro Station. Another incident of cable theft took place on October 11 in the Khadar area near Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Advertisment

"Similar incidents took place near Jhilmil Metro Station and at the other metro stations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

The officer said the theft affected the metro run and caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers.

The arrests were made on Wednesday on a tip-off that the thieves were seen roaming in the Khadar area near Seelampur Metro line.

Advertisment

The two confessed to the thefts and being members of Shahnawaz and Chuha gang.

The vehicles used in transporting the stolen cables are managed by the gang leaders, he said.

"Both the accused are history-sheeters. There are nine cases registered against Sumit and 14 cases against his brother Deepak. They jointly remained involved in every crime," the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN