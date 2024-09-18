Gangster, three others held over scuffle with police at immersion site in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) A gangster and three others have been arrested for getting into a scuffle with cops and molesting female police personnel at a Ganesh idol immersion site in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Harish Mandvikar and his associates got into an argument and deterred police officials from discharging their duty at the site in the Kandivali Gaothan, on Tuesday late evening, he said.

It all started after Mandvikar and the other accused tried to go to the immersion point, the official said. Mandvikar faces several cases and has also been handed a life sentence in connection with the murder of ‘Matka King’ Suresh Bhagat.

The on-duty police personnel, including female cops, tried to stop the four, but they didn’t listen, which led to a scuffle.

Kandivali police then took Mandvikar into custody along with his three associates, he said.

Police booked the four for deterring public servants from discharging duty and pressed molestation charges against them before placing them under arrest, the official added. PTI DC NR