Gangster-turned-politician's death in Bihar: Medical board set up to supervise autopsy of body

Patna, Oct 31 (PTI) A day after gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was allegedly shot dead during an election campaign in Patna’s Mokama area, the authorities constituted a medical board to supervise the post-mortem examination of his body on Friday, police said.

The autopsy of Yadav's body will be conducted at a government hospital in Mokama, situated 100 kms from the city, Patna (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag told PTI.

"A medical board has been constituted. It will supervise the post-mortem examination of Dular Chand Yadav's body at a government hospital on Friday. The body is being taken to the medical facility," Sihag said.

Sihag said the police had learnt that Yadav had received a bullet injury in his foot but died after being run over by a vehicle.

A search is underway to nab those who may be involved in the killing, he said.

It is believed that cremation will take place soon after the post-mortem examination on Friday.

The incident took place in Mokama, where Yadav, who had of late aligned with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, was said to have been involved in a clash with political rivals.

Yadav was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi when the incident occurred.

When his body was being taken to the hospital from his native place in Mokama, a large number of people, including supporters of the party, were standing along the roadside.

RJD candidate from Mokama Veena Devi and her husband Suraj Bhan, also a former MLA, visited Yadav’s residence on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Bhan demanded a high-level enquiry, headed by a retired judge, into the incident.

"The Election Commission should also take appropriate action against those who violated the model code of conduct," he said.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, also visited the deceased's family during the day.