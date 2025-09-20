Gangster, two associates arrested after encounter with police in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A gangster and two of his associates were arrested following an encounter with police in Rohini's Budh Vihar area here in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The gangster, Lallu alias Ashroo (23), a resident of Mangeram Park and a known associate of the Gogi gang, and his close aide Irfan (21) were injured in the exchange of fire. However, two of the gangster's associates managed to flee, the police officials said.

The encounter broke out around 2.40 am near the Bankey Bihari temple in Sector-24, Rohini, when a team of Budh Vihar police intercepted a white car based on inputs that the criminals were planning to open fire at the residence of a prominent member of the Gau Rakshak Dal, a police statement said.

The said person had earlier convened a 'Maha Sabha' after three people were allegedly beaten by Lallu and his associates, who also circulated the assault video on Instagram to project clout, it said.

On being signalled to stop, the accused rammed their vehicle into a police car and opened indiscriminate fire at the team. The team retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire, police said.

Lallu and Irfan sustained gunshot injuries in their legs. Both of them have been shifted to hospital and are stable, they said.

Another accused, Nitesh (30) of Mathura, was apprehended on the spot, while two others managed to escape by scaling a wall near Rithala's Ganda Nala, they added.

Police said their team fired six rounds and the accused fired around seven rounds during the encounter. Two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm were recovered from the arrested men.

According to police, Lallu, who also runs his own 'Nassroo gang' named after his jailed brother, is involved in five cases, including two of attempt to murder and two robberies.

Two cases of attempt to murder are registered against Irfan. Nitesh was involved in cheating cases, police said.

A fresh case has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to nab their associates, they said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV