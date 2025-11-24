Gangster wanted in attempt-to-murder case arrested in Thane district

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A gangster, wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case, was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district after evading the police for 18 months, an official said on Monday.

The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar on Saturday apprehended Akshay Suresh Gaikwad alias Babu (35), who had gone underground after attacking a man in April last year, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said.

"Acting on a tip-off about the accused's whereabouts, our team surrounded him. He was swiftly overpowered and handcuffed," the official said.

Gaikwad has at least 20 cases, including assault, extortion, attempt to murder, and offences under the Maharashtra Police Act, to his name, police said. PTI COR ARU