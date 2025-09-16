Gangster wanted in five criminal cases arrested in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur, Sep 16 (PTI) A gangster, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested by the STF in Bihar's Samastipur district on Tuesday, police said.

Raja Kumar alias Raja Shah, an active member of the 'Karmveer Gang', was wanted in at least five cases, including those of loot and dacoity, they said.

He was involved in the "infamous Reliance jewellery loot case", they added.

In a separate operation, the STF on Monday arrested one Rambharosi Yadav with brown sugar from Madhubani district, police said.

A case was lodged against him under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, they said.

He used to smuggle drugs from West Bengal and sell them in the district. PTI SKS SOM