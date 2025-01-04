Gangster wanted in multiple cases in Bihar, West Bengal killed in police encounter in Purnea

Purnea, Jan 4 (PTI) A notorious gangster, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Shushil Mochi was wanted by Bihar's and West Bengal's police in multiple cases of dacoity, they said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police had been tracking him for days.

Acting on a tip-off on Friday night that Mochi was in the Baysi area, a joint team of the STF and district police reached the spot where he was hiding.

Advertisment

"After noticing the security personnel, Mochi tried to escape. While trying to escape, he fired at the police. The police returned fire, killing Mochi on the spot," said SDPO Aditya Kumar. PTI CORR PKD SOM