Gangster who stormed police station in Rajasthan to free associate 5 years back arrested

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) A notorious gangster involved in a dramatic face-off with cops to free another criminal from a police station in Alwar was arrested five years after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

The gangster, Rajveer Gurjar, carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was apprehended on Tuesday in Haryana, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police said.

One AK-56 rifle with two magazines and seven live cartridges were also recovered from his possession, Additional Director General AGTF Dinesh MN said.

The arrest comes over five years after he and 30 gang members, some of who carried AK-47 and other advanced weapons, stormed Bhiwadi Police Station in Alwar on September 6, 2019 and freed another gangster Vikram Gurjar.

Vikram Gurjar had been detained in the intervening night of September 5-6 with an SUV and Rs 31.90 lakh, the officer said.

Rajveer Gurjar, 32, a resident of Haryana's Mahendragarh, had been on the run since the attack on the police station.

Police arrested Vikram Gurjar later in January 2021 from Maharashtra's Kolhapur. So far, 32 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

"Rajveer Gurjar, who had been on the run for years, became a prime target for the AGTF. In order to capture him, a special team was formed. The team discovered that Rajveer refrained from using mobile phones and social media and had cut ties with family and friends to live a solitary life," he said.

The officer said that his movements across the country were strategic, often changing his appearance and staying in different places to evade arrest.

"Over the past six years, he managed to hide in various states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Goa and Haryana," he said.

After tireless efforts, the team managed to track down Rajveer Gurjar in Rewari, Haryana, the officer added.

Rajveer Gurjar has a history of violent offenses, including charges of murder and assault in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He was out on bail in a murder case at the time of the 2019 police station attack.