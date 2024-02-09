Gangsters' assets worth Rs 120 crore attached: Noida Police

Noida, Feb 9 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said it has attached "ill-gotten" assets worth over Rs 120 crore belonging to gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana and his aide.

Advertisment

The properties attached include around a dozen vehicles, bank accounts and real estate, the police said.

"The action has been taken against gangster Ravi Nagar and his gang member Rajkumar under Section 14(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 in connection with a case lodged against them at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida," a police spokesperson said.

"Orders were passed by the police commissioner to attach the assets of the accused duo. In total, today, movable and immovable properties amounting to Rs 120,55,80,743 of both have been attached," the official said.

Advertisment

The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters' Act provides for attachment of ill gotten assets of criminals in order to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Around a dozen gang members of gangster Ravi Kaana have been arrested in last two months by the police. The gang allegedly deals in scrap trade and uses criminal influence to win contracts, according to police.

Ravi, 42, is also accused in a gang rape case lodged at Sector 39 police station in Noida last December.

In January, the local police also got a look-out circular issued against him over suspicion that the gangster could flee from the country. PTI KIS NB NB