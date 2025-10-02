Gangsters contracted to kill influencer held in Delhi after gunfire exchange

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating a social media influencer, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday morning, police said.

Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to eliminate a social media influencer.

They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track their target, police said.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added. PTI SSJ VN VN