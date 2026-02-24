Gangsters, drug lords will be declared terrorists if SAD voted to power: Sukhbir Badal

Ferozepur, Feb 24 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the party's government will declare gangsters and drug lords terrorists and take strict action against them if voted to power in Punjab.

Addressing a rally in Ferozepur Rural constituency as part of the party's "Punjab Bachao" campaign, Badal alleged that gangsters and drug traffickers were operating freely in the state and accused the AAP government of failing to control the situation.

He said a SAD government would bring a law to deny bail to gangsters and drug lords and confiscate their properties. "They will have to leave Punjab or face strict action under the law," he asserted.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Badal alleged the state government had changed its stand on the killing of two police personnel at a checkpost along the International Border in Gurdaspur.

He said the government first appeared unaware of the circumstances, then announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for their families, and later suggested that the deaths may have been resulted by a scuffle between the two officers.

Badal also criticised the launch of the 'Punjab Rasoi' scheme, alleging it was introduced in the final year of the AAP government's tenure, after it had sold government land at low prices.

The SAD chief termed the scheme an attempt to influence voters ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

He said the SAD would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees after returning to power.

He also promised to ensure tubewell connections for all farmers within a week of forming government and construction of permanent embankments to prevent floods.

Badal assured land rights to eligible beneficiaries and free partition of jointly owned land. He said social welfare schemes started during the tenure of Parkash Singh Badal would be strengthened.

He said the 'atta-daal' scheme would be restarted, providing atta (flour) at Rs 4 per kg and dal (pulses) at Rs 20 per kg.

He also promised Rs 1 lakh wedding assistance to poor families and an increase in old age pension to Rs 3,100 per month.

For youths, Badal said 75 per cent jobs in new industries would be reserved for Punjab-residents and government jobs would be allotted only to those domiciled in Punjab.

He also promised an interest-free loan of Rs 10 lakh for youth, repayable in 10 years, and 50 per cent reservation for meritorious school students in government and private engineering and medical colleges.

The SAD chief said the World Kabaddi Cup would be restarted and a new 'kushti' (wrestling) tournament will be launched, also promising growth of traditional sports and rural fairs.