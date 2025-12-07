'Gangsters in uniform': BJP leader Jakhar accuses Punjab Police of helping AAP rig polls

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) In a sharp attack on the Punjab Police, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Sunday called it "gangsters in uniform" and alleged that certain police personnel have "bowed" to the AAP dispensation, helping in "undemocratic tasks".

Jakhar also attacked the Bhagwant Mann government for the alleged deteriorating law and order, claiming there is a prevailing atmosphere of fear in Punjab, as he cited extortion threats and firing incidents.

He referenced AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's warning to gangsters to leave Punjab within seven days or face consequences.

Instead of leaving, Jakhar claimed, gangsters have openly accepted this challenge, committing crimes daily, while Kejriwal has not been seen in Punjab since making the threat.

During a media address, Jakhar cited several alarming incidents, including the murder of the son of an RSS leader in Ferozepur, two deaths during a shooting at a marriage palace in Ludhiana, and an attack on the residence of AAP leader Daljit Raju in Phagwara.

He remarked that hardly a day goes by without a shocking crime committed by gangsters.

Jakhar noted that despite Punjab having 17 officers with the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and 13 with the rank of Additional DGP, crime continues to rise. In comparison, Haryana has only one DGP, he said.

"A disease, worse than gangsters prevalent in Punjab, is 'gangsters in uniform'. They engage in extortion. When the land pooling policy (of the AAP government) could not be successful, those in power deployed police for extortion activities," he alleged.

"I say this with full responsibility but with a sense of deep worry: police officers bowed before the ruling party," he further alleged, adding that these cops were now engaged in "undemocratic tasks" such as helping AAP leaders rig elections, as well as pressuring people for money.

Jakhar also raised the issue of a purported audio clip in which the Patiala senior superintendent of police, along with some senior officers, were allegedly heard conspiring to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination papers for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

He said the police "hastily" labelled the audio as AI-generated, without any inquiry, and instead issued a summons to political leaders.

He called for an impartial investigation into the situation and urged all political parties and media organisations to unite against these issues.

The Punjab BJP leader also mentioned the arrest of a deputy inspector general of police by the CBI in October. He said that if the people of Punjab give the BJP a chance, such "extortionists within the police" will be firmly disciplined.

While he acknowledged that the Punjab Police is a capable force, he expressed concern that a few individuals in uniform have tarnished its reputation.