Gangtok civic body to conduct physical verification of trade licences of shops from March 26

Gangtok, Mar 24 (PTI) The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) will conduct physical verification of shops and business establishments from March 26 onwards to ensure there was no subletting of trade licences in its jurisdiction, officials said on Monday.

The renewal of trade licences for the next financial year will hinge on the fact that the traders are themselves doing business with legitimate licence issued to the them by the GMC, officials said.

The trade licence holders should ensure that the document is prominently displayed at the place of business and they should produce a fresh No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the building owner, they said.

A verification slip will be issued to the license holder which is to be uploaded at the time of renewal of the trade license for the FY 2025-26, the officials said.

It may be mentioned that the state government had recently threatened to cancel trade licences issued to the local people for carrying out business activities in the event of subletting to those from outside the state. PTI KDK ACD