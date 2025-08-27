Ganja and MDMA seized in Rajasthan drug busts; 7 held

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Seven people were arrested with ganja and synthetic drug MDMA in two separate drug busts in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Kumar said that on Tuesday night, Dag police intercepted a truck laden with iron rods. During the search, they recovered 103.600 kg of ganja hidden under the rods.

Truck driver Zaheer Khan (35) and his associate Vinod Sharma (28), both residents of Jhalawar's Jhalrapatan, were arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, police also intercepted a luxury car that was allegedly 'escorting' the truck with the consignment of ganja.

Pirulal Malviya (34), a resident of Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh), and Anwar alias Annu (29), a resident of Jhalrapatan, who were in the car, were also arrested.

An Indian Army ID card was seized from Malviya, which he used to avoid police blockades and alert his accomplices.

Further investigation to track others from the network is underway.

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, the Jhalrapatan police arrested three suspects from a car without a number plate while patrolling.

During the search, 1.57 grams of synthetic drug MDMA were recovered from the car.

The arrested accused have been identified as Imran alias Ashu Paya, Kalu alias Sheikh Shahrukh, and Azhar, all residents of Ramganj Mandi, Kota.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused said that they had come to buy 100 grams of MDMA from Parmanand Gurjar alias Panda, and had paid Rs 45,000 in advance.

Gurjar fled from the spot upon seeing the police. Police are now searching for the absconding accused. PTI AG ANM ANM SKY SKY