Ganja-laced ice cream, sweets seized; 3 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Friday in Hyderabad for attempting to sell ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets during Holi celebrations, Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials said.

Acting on specific information, raids were conducted at multiple locations, leading to the apprehension of three individuals involved in preparing ganja-laced items, Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said.

Officials seized ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, barfi, and silver-coated balls from the accused.

Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.