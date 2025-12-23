Ganja most consumed drug in Jharkhand: NCB official

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) Ganja is the most consumed drug in Jharkhand, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Assistant Director Rana Pratap Yadav said on Tuesday.

Addressing a seminar, he said that although overall drug consumption in Jharkhand is less than in metropolitan cities, the fact that cannabis is the most consumed drug in the state remains a serious concern.

NCB, with the help of other agencies, has initiated action against drugs, especially ganja, he said.

"Over 65 per cent of the country's population is under 35 years old, and they could play a vital role in 'Viksit Bharat' and a drug-free developed India. Through mass awareness campaigns, youth should be kept away from drug consumption. The campaign is being intensified in schools, colleges and other institutes," Yadav said.

He said drug consumption among youth is a serious global issue, which silently harms individuals, breaks families, and weakens communities.

Meanwhile, NCB Superintendent Sarik Umar said that in 2024, ganja cultivated in 4.5 acres was destroyed in Jharkhand.

In Khunti district alone, ganja cultivated in over 3 acres of land was destroyed, he said.