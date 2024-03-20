Ganja of Rs 28 lakh seized from truck in Akola; driver held

Akola, Mar 20 (PTI) Police have seized 141 kg of ganja valued at Rs 28.26 lakh from a truck in Maharashtra's Akola district and arrested the vehicle driver, an official said on Wednesday.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, the truck was spotted on a road side on the Amravati-Murtijapur National Highway within Mana police station limits, he said.

Based on suspicion, the police searched the vehicle and seized the contraband kept in big gunny bags in the vehicle, the official from Mana police station said.

The truck driver, hailing from Kolkata, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK