Ganja plant found growing by roadside in Panaji

Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person after a ganja or cannabis plant was found growing by the roadside in Panjai city, police said on Saturday.

A local cable TV channel aired a video about the plant, following which the Anti-Narcotic Cell registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The plant was found outside a local mall in St Inez locality, said an official, adding that it was seized by the ANC. PTI RPS KRK