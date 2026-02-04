Ganja seized during raid at farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar; 2 Gujarat natives held

Palghar, Feb 4 (PTI) Police have seized nearly three kilograms of ganja by conducting a raid at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested two men hailing from Gujarat for illegally possessing the drug, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted on February 3.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Sambha Irani Farm within the Amgaon Chowki limits in Talasari," senior inspector Ajay Gorad of Talasari police station said.

During the search, 2.965 kilograms of ganja was seized, he said.

Following the seizure, the police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested Mohammad Changez Haji Abdul Rauf Sheikh (36) and Atish Ganesh Kumare (28), both residents of Valsad in Gujarat, he said.

The accused were taken into custody on February 4 after the contraband was verified, according to him.

The police are currently investigating if the accused were part of a larger inter-state drug syndicate operating across the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. PTI COR NP