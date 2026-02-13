Ganja seized from passenger at Chennai airport

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Customs authorities have foiled a bid to smuggle ganja from Thailand to Chennai and an Indian national was arrested in this connection, a senior department official said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, the sleuths intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on Friday and an examination of his checked-in baggage led to the seizure of 2.96 kg of ganja.

The contraband was concealed in one of his baggage and during interrogation, the passenger confessed that he was carrying the drug for "monetary consideration", an official release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs (Airport) Sadeesh Kumar K said.

However, the value of the seized drug was not shared in the release.

The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and an investigation was on, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH