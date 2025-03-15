Ganja seized from polytechnic college hostel in Kerala: Two more held

Kochi, Mar 15 (PTI) The police on Saturday took two more persons into custody in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of ganja and arrest of three students following a raid at the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery.

According to police sources, the detained persons are former students of the institution who allegedly supplied the contraband to the hostel. Their involvement was revealed through statements given by the students arrested earlier in the case.

Both suspects had passed out from the college last year and are currently being interrogated for further details, police sources added.

The police had conducted the raid on Thursday night as part of a stringent crackdown on narcotics, which led to the arrest of three students.

Two students were released on station bail, while Akash M, 21, a native of Kulathupuzha in Kollam was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

The police recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room.

The two other students, Adithyan, 20, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, and Abhiraj R, 21, a native of Karunagappally of Kollam from whom 9.70 grams of ganja were seized, were granted station bail, police officers said.

The college authorities have suspended all three students and ordered an internal inquiry into the incident.

According to police, the contraband was intended for both sale and personal use.

The police also stated that the raid was conducted based on a tip-off about large quantities of ganja being stored on campus ahead of Holi celebrations.

The search that began on Thursday night lasted nearly seven hours and concluded at 4 am on Friday, police officials said.

The incident triggered a blame game among student outfit leaders, including those from the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI), over the alleged involvement of their activists in the crime. PTI ARM ARM ADB