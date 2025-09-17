Ganja seized near India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Ganja weighing 144.48 kg was seized near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of the RC Pur outpost intensified surveillance along the border in the early hours of Tuesday and laid an ambush on the outskirts of Tangra Colony, it said.

The on-duty personnel spotted seven to ten people moving towards the border with loads on their heads.

"When the ambush party challenged them to stop, the smugglers abandoned the consignment and fled towards the dense forest, taking advantage of darkness and bad weather," it said in a statement.

"During the search operation, narcotics hidden inside four sacks were recovered some distance away from the border. When these sacks were opened at the border outpost, 69 packets of ganja were found, weighing a total of 144.48 kg," it added. PTI SUS SOM