Ganja valued at Rs 1.34 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Ganja or marijuana weighing 1.34 kg and valued Rs 1.34 crore was seized from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, a customs official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, Customs intercepted the passenger on Monday and a search of his luggage found ganja concealed in food packets, the official said.

He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said, without disclosing further details. PTI DC KRK