Ganja weighing 34.18 kg seized from house in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) Police raided a house in Kuttiady here and seized 34.18 kg of ganja stored there, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the raid was conducted on Friday evening at the residence of Subair P P (44) of Kuttiady, following a tip-off.

Police officials said that when the team reached the house, no one was present, and they broke open the premises in the presence of independent witnesses.

During the search, 15 packets containing 34.18 kg of ganja were found concealed under a bed in the hall of the house, police said.

Though attempts were made to contact Subair, his phone was found switched off and it is suspected that he has gone into hiding, police said.

Police officials said Subair had been procuring large quantities of drugs from other states and selling them in Kerala at higher prices.

Kuttiady police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Saturday and launched an investigation. PTI TBA TBA KH