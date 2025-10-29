Ganja worth over Rs 16 crore seized in Odisha’s Malkangiri, 3 held

Malkangiri, Oct 29 (PTI) The Odisha Police has seized ganja worth over Rs 16 crore in Odisha’s Malkangiri district in the past 24 hours, and three drug peddlers have been arrested, officials said.

A total of 1,650 kg ganja worth Rs 16.50 crore was seized from three areas in Malkangiri district “during a period of 24 hours”, SP Vinodh Patil H said on Wednesday.

He said 770 kg ganja was seized in the Orkel police station area on Tuesday when it was being transported in a truck.

Another 640 kg ganja in Chitrakonda and 250 kg in Kalimela police station area were also seized, the SP said.

Three inter-state drug peddlers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have also been arrested, he said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the others involved in the illegal trade, he added. PTI CORR BBM RBT