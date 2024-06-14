Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized from car in Navi Mumbai, 2 held

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested with ganja worth Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The seizure was made at Taloja by a flying squad of the excise department on Wednesday.

The cannabis stock, weighing 414 kg, was found in a car, which was also seized, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as 25-year-olds Arif Zakir Sheikh and Parvez Babuali Sheikh, residents of Sion Koliwada in Mumbai.

As per a release by the excise department, the seized drug is worth about Rs 1 crore.

The Taloja police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Police are trying to find out from where the duo had procured the contraband, he added. PTI COR NR