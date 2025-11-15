Ganja worth Rs 1.06 cr seized at Chennai airport; passenger arrested

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Over 3 kg of Ganja has been seized at the airport here and a passenger was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Saturday.

The contraband seized from the passenger who arrived from Thailand was valued at Rs 1.06 crore in the illicit market, an official release said.

Acting on specific inputs, the officials of the Customs department, intercepted a man who arrived here from Bangkok on November 14.

During examination of his check-in baggage led to the recovery of 3.03 kg of Ganja/Marijuana which were concealed in nine transparent packets inside goods declared as biscuit and chocolate boxes, the release said.

The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 1985.

Further investigation is under progress, the release added.