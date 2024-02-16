Ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore seized, three held

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized ganja worth more than Rs 1.2 crore and arrested three persons, including one from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken by the city police's crime branch on Thursday, he said.

"The crime branch officials had received a tip-off that two persons were coming to Mumbai to deliver ganja. Based on the information, a trap was laid and the accused duo was arrested and their vehicle was seized," he said.

As per the information provided by them during their interrogation, the police arrested one more accused from Jalgaon. He is the main supplier of the banned drug, he added.

The accused arrested in Mumbai were identified as Gopal Natekar and Sharad Sukhlal Patil, while their accomplice from Jalgaon is Sunil Mohite, the official said, adding that a total of 374 kilograms of ganja was recovered from both the places.

All the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, he said. PTI ZA NP