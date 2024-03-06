Ganja worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai; one held

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Police apprehended a 43-year-old man and seized more than 60 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from his vehicle in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap at Palaspe Phata on the Mumbai-Goa highway and intercepted an SUV, he said.

During a search of the vehicle, ANC officials found more than 60 kg of ganja hidden in it, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime ) Ajay Landge.

A 43-year-old man, Mohammed Wasim Qureshi, a resident of Mumbai suburb of Bandra, was apprehended by the ANC in connection with the seizure, he added. PTI DC RSY