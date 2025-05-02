Ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore seized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; four detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 2 (PTI) Police have seized ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore in Kannad tehsil of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, and detained four persons in this connection, an official said on Friday.

The drug was seized on Thursday by the district rural police in Dabhadi area of Kannad, he said.

"The police seized 409 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore. A four-wheeler worth Rs 18 lakh which was used in transporting the contraband was also seized," he said.

Four accused - Naseebkhan Pathan (42), Imran Khan (38), Mukhtiyar Khan (45) and Vijay Nahar (38) - were held in this connection, an official said.

The offence is being registered against the accused at the Kannad city police station, he said. PTI AW NP