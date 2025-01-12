Ganja worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested with ganja worth Rs 14 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police were on the look out for two more accused who managed to escape during the seizure, an official said.

A police patrolling team intercepted a motorcycle in Gandhi Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, he said.

The official said a search revealed that the three riders were carrying 42.485 kg of ganja, worth Rs 14 lakh, in two bags.

He said while the team nabbed Rohitkumar Vijaykumar Patel, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, two other riders managed to escape.

The official said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR ARU