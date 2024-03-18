Ganja worth Rs 1.50 crore seized in Odisha's Boudh

Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) Ganja worth over Rs 1.50 crore was seized in Odisha's Boudh district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Boudh Model police station conducted a raid in Bidamaska forest near Dimbirikhol village and seized 1,560 kg of ganja, Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said.

When the police personnel approached the place, three-four persons, who were there, managed to flee, he said.

"We will soon identify the accused and arrest them," he added.

So far this year, 3,800 kg of ganja was seized and 17 drug peddlers arrested in the district, the SP said.

"In some of the areas where such huge quantities of ganja were seized, we received information about Maoist movements initially. It indicates that Maoists are involved in the smuggling of ganja," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM