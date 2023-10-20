Ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh recovered in Goa; two held

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons at Colvale village in North Goa for possessing ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh, a senior official said.

The drug was seized during a raid conducted late Thursday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Two men, identified as Amit Sonkar (21) and Dinesh Soni (27), were arrested during the operation for possessing 1.5 kg ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh during the operation, he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection with the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI RPS NP