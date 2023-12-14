Ganja worth Rs 16 lakh seized, one arrested

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) The Hazaribag district police on Thursday seized 30 kg of ganja estimated to be worth around Rs 16 lakh from a truck, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and seized banned narcotics from the truck in the Ichak area on NH 33, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The market value of the seized ganja was estimated to be worth Rs 16 lakh, the SP said, adding that the vehicle was on its way to Bihar from Odisha.

The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in the Ichak police station, the SP added. PTI COR BS RG